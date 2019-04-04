W.Va. Family Health elects to not renew W.Va. Medicaid contract

Release from West Virginia Family Health:

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (April 4, 2019) – West Virginia Family Health (WVFH) has announced its intention to not renew its West Virginia Medicaid managed care contract, effective June 30, 2019.

WVFH will be working together with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Medical Services (BMS) on a smooth transition of its approximately 60,000 members to other West Virginia Medicaid Managed Care Organizations, and to complete the terms of the current contract.

WVFH entered the West Virginia Medicaid market five years ago with the goal of delivering high-quality, cost-effective services to eligible managed care Medicaid members in the state. After four contract renewals, and significant analysis, WVFH has decided to exit the West Virginia Medicaid market.

“We have had an extremely collaborative relationship with the State in serving the West Virginia Medicaid community during this time,” said Chad Piper, president, West Virginia Family Health. “We are committed to assuring that all of our members, providers and interested parties experience no disruption in service or support, and appreciate the opportunity to work together with DHHR and BMS so that the transition is as smooth, orderly and effective as possible.”

“DHHR appreciates West Virginia Family Health for the services provided to the State of West Virginia,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR. “Our Bureau for Medical Services, led by Commissioner Cindy Beane, is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for the approximately 60,000 West Virginia Medicaid members under this plan and stands ready to assist them in selecting another Medicaid managed care company for their health care needs.”

West Virginia Medicaid members currently enrolled in WVFH may call 1-800-449-8466 or visit www.mountainhealthtrust.com to enroll in another plan prior to June 30, 2019. WVFH members will be receiving additional information by a letter to be sent next week.

About West Virginia Family Health (WVFH)

West Virginia Family Health (WVFH), a Medicaid managed care organization operating in all 55 counties in West Virginia, delivers high-quality, cost-effective services to eligible Medicaid managed care members. Based in Parkersburg, W.Va., the organization’s mission is to provide its members with access to the primary and specialty care they need quickly and professionally in a positive, nurturing setting in their local communities. For more information about WVFH and its services, visit www.wvfh.com .

