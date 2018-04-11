W.Va. Del. Bates presses for patience on PEIA planning

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While Gov. Jim Justice is pushing for a quick solution to structure and fund the state’s public employees health insurance plan, at least one member of the Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) Task Force is preaching patience.

The task force, in its second meeting, heard a detailed presentation Tuesday about the plan to help them understand the myriad problems facing PEIA.

Justice emphasized earlier this week his desire to have work done quickly, saying, “I’m wanting you to find a solution. I’m wanting it not to take forever.”

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/bates-presses-for-patience-on-peia-planning/article_b03c815e-1f53-50b1-abd4-142f67c89740.html

See more from The Register-Herald