W.Va. author John H. Brown unveils ‘Augie’s War’ at book signing in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — John H. Brown, author of Augie’s War, his first novel, recently welcomed friends and family to the book signing at Wonder Bar and Steakhouse, Clarksburg.

Brown gave a sincere “thank you,” to his helpers, especially to his wife, Debbie, in the creation of Augie’s War and then welcomed his guests for the June 28 event. He provided guests with excerpts from the book.

The format, though fictional, is “somewhat of a semi-autobiographical book,“ Brown said. There is an uncanny resemblance to characters in the book with the residents of Northview, Clarksburg, during the youth of Augie (Augustino B. Cumpton). The main protagonist represents a very similar impression of Brown

A reference to the relationship of the population of Northview as “cousins,” was made by a former resident who was in the audience. Fr. Patsy Iaquinta emphasized how this indicates a strong family description, which continued between the neighborhood and the correlation to the characters in their tour of duty in Vietnam.

During Brown’s narration of the Vietnam War, he gave a thumbnail sketch on the background and duration of the battle and situations that took place, which included his assigned duties based on his skills as a journalist and typist by a commanding officer from Beckley.

The book has been highly acclaimed by Rocket Boy, Homer Wickham: “One of the most powerful novels I’ve yet read on the Vietnam War. As a veteran of that awful conflict, I was absolutely riveted by the tale of Augie and his buddies and every word rang true.”

Brown attended ABU and WVU. Additional signings are scheduled in the local area. More information can be found at www.augieswar.comand author@augieswar.com