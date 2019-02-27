W.Va. AG discusses Supreme Court case

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is working to protect a historic cross honoring World War I veterans in a potentially landmark case set for oral arguments today before the U.S. Supreme Court.

West Virginia leads a 29-state coalition hoping to protect veterans memorials that include religious symbolism — an acknowledgment the case at hand involves more than the one cross, but instead much broader implications for the First Amendment, Morrisey said.

“This week’s case has the makings of a landmark decision in the fight for religious liberty and freedom,” Morrisey said. “In protecting such memorials, we honor the sacrifice of our brave servicemen and women and defend the very freedom they fought to uphold.”