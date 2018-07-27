VP Pence during West Virginia visit: ‘Promises kept’

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Vice President Mike Pence told supporters Thursday there are more job openings in the nation today “than there are Americans looking for jobs,” and the story of America “is the second-greatest story ever told.”

President Donald Trump considers West Virginia “the backbone of the nation,” according to Pence. He said coal production in the Mountain State jumped more than 17 percent in 2017, and he attributed this to the administration’s efforts to roll back climate change policy and reject “the job-killing Paris Climate Accord. If you haven’t noticed — Trump digs coal,” Pence said. “Under this administration, the war on coal is over.”

Pence addressed a largely partisan crowd of about 400 supporters attending a panel discussion, taking place in the Glessner Auditorium at Oglebay Park’s Wilson Lodge.

See a slideshow of Pence’s arrival: Vice President Mike Pence Comes to Wheeling