Volunteers take action as City of Lewisburg participates in 2018 WV Make It Shine Statewide Cleanup

Mountain Messenger

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Cleanup and beautification efforts to take place nationwide as part of America’s largest community improvement event led nationally by Keep America Beautiful

Volunteers across the state are rallying to improve their local parks, public spaces, waterways, hiking trails, sidewalks and streets by participating in the Department of Environmental Protection’s WV Make It Shine Statewide Cleanup, which takes place Apr. 1-14. The City of Lewisburg will kick-off its activities with cleanup on Friday, Apr. 13, at 10 a.m. at Hollowell Park. To volunteer, call 304-645-1833.

The City of Lewisburg’s WV Make It Shine activities are part of a larger national effort, Keep America Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup that is expected to involve close to 3 million people. Activities will include beautifying parks and recreation areas, cleaning seashores and waterways, handling recycling collections, picking up litter and removing scrap tires, planting trees and flowers, and conducting educational programs and litter-free events.

Read the entire article: https://mountainmessenger.com/volunteers-take-action-for-a-cleaner-greener-tomorrow-as-city-of-lewisburg-participates-in-2018-wv-make-it-shine-statewide-cleanup/

See more from the Mountain Messenger