Volunteers honored at 2018 Governor’s Service Awards in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Volunteers from around the state gathered at the Cultural Center in Charleston for the 2018 Governor’s Service Awards banquet.

Established in 1995, the awards honor outstanding individuals and organizations involved in solving social issues through volunteer services. This competition is hosted by Volunteer West Virginia, the state’s Commission for National and Community Service.

Tackling a variety social issues, winning programs ranged from a volunteer who created a feral cat spay, neuter and release program in Wood County to an anti-human trafficking community awareness campaign in Martinsburg and Shepherdstown.

This year 11 people and organizations were recognized, as well three individuals for the West Virginia Volunteer Leadership Awards. All recipients are nominated by peers in their community and selected by a panel of volunteer judges based on achievements, community needs and continuing involvement.

For a full list of winners, visit Volunteer West Virginia’s website at volunteer.wv.gov.