Volunteers honored at 2018 Governor’s Service Awards in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Volunteers from around the state gathered at the Cultural Center in Charleston for the 2018 Governor’s Service Awards banquet.
Established in 1995, the awards honor outstanding individuals and organizations involved in solving social issues through volunteer services. This competition is hosted by Volunteer West Virginia, the state’s Commission for National and Community Service.
Tackling a variety social issues, winning programs ranged from a volunteer who created a feral cat spay, neuter and release program in Wood County to an anti-human trafficking community awareness campaign in Martinsburg and Shepherdstown.
This year 11 people and organizations were recognized, as well three individuals for the West Virginia Volunteer Leadership Awards. All recipients are nominated by peers in their community and selected by a panel of volunteer judges based on achievements, community needs and continuing involvement.
For a full list of winners, visit Volunteer West Virginia’s website at volunteer.wv.gov.
Jennifer Waggener, executive director of Faith in Action of the Greater Kanwha Valley won the Governor’s Service Award in the Organization division for their work in supporting the independent living of seniors throughout Kanwha and Putnam counties.
(WVPA photo by Dalton Walker)
Ken Springer, right, of Pocahontas County accepts the Governor’s Service Award in the Senior Division from Gov. Jim Justice’s Chief of Staff Mike Hall for his time spent volunteering with Watoga State park clearing hiking trails.
(WVPA photo by Dalton Walker)
Gov. Jim Justice’s Chief of Staff Mike Hall hands Kandi Habeb of Wood County her Governor’s Service award for the “Save a Kitty Feral Cat Program, a free spay/neuter and release program she started.
(WVPA photo by Dalton Walker)
The Ash family from Harrison County accepted their Governor’s Service Award in the family category for their work with the William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital to raise mental health awareness.
(WVPA photo by Dalton Walker)
Kiara Stevens of Brooke County accepts her governor’s Service Award from Gov. Jim Justice’s Chief of Staff Mike Hall. She was recognized in the youth category for her free cheer clinic program to empower young girls in her community.
(WVPA photo by Dalton Walker)
Melodee Price, of Elkins, accepts her Governor’s Service Award in the adult category for her “Make it Shine” program which encourages residents to take pride in their community. Over the past years, Melodee’s program has organized trash pick-ups, river clean-ups, landscaping projects, and more.
(WVPA photo by Dalton Walker)