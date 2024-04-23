Volunteer Fire Department in Upshur County (West Virginia) revs up for ‘Ride 2 Survive’ fundraiser

By Noah Jeffries, The Record Delta

ELLAMORE, W.Va. — Residents of Upshur County can prepare for a wild ride next month while supporting a good cause.

On May 4, the Ellamore Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a “Ride 2 Survive” ATV event to help raise funds for the department.

Jamie Pugh, an auxiliary member of the department who started the ride in 2017, explained what riders can expect during the event.

“It’s approximately a 60-mile ride,” he said. “It’s all on dirt county roads. There are places where it gets rough so we use those roads so we don’t have to worry about personal property or things like that getting damaged.”

Money raised from the ride will benefit the department, Pugh said.

“This is just a fundraiser to help the department with things like costs and getting new equipment,” he said.

The ride occurs during two different parts of the year and continues to see an increase in turnout at each event.

“One in the spring and one in the fall,” Pugh said. “Our spring ride always gets a lot of people and it’s been getting bigger every year. Last spring we had over 1,200 people.”

According to Pugh, most of the attendants come from out of state to participate in the ride.

