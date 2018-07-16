By PHIL LAPANN

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

ABYDOS, Egypt — Vienna native Matt Adams has been involved in major archaeology excavations in Abydos, Egypt, for 30 years.

His work at Abydos, one of the oldest cities in ancient Egypt, is being shown on the National Geographic Channel at 8 p.m. today.

Adams, a 1980 graduate of Parkersburg High School, got his doing archaeological work on Blennerhassett Island when the park was first being developed. He worked five summers on the Ohio River island during his high school and college years.

Read the entire article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/community-news/2018/07/vienna-native-works-on-egypt-excavation-as-part-of-national-geographic-tv-show/

