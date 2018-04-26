Latest News:
Victim, advocates speak at sexual assault and harassment awareness event

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

Kelly Elkins, human rights commissioner for the city of Beckley, spoke during a sexual assault and sexual harassment event held at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre in Beckley.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Rick Barbero)

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Standing in front of a small group inside The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, Danielle Stewart said bravely, “I am a victim of sexual assault.”

It was her freshman year at college. It was her first experience with alcohol. It was a night she barely remembers, but one she’ll never forget.

“I didn’t understand the effects of alcohol,” Stewart said. “I passed out, woke up sometime in the middle of it, not really knowing what was going on.”

