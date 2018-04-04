Vice President of WVU Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy evident to this day

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Earlier this year, Meshea Poore visited the place where Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated 50 years ago today.

For Poore, who serves as vice president of WVU’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, it was a very powerful experience. It’s not something she will ever forget.

“You hear about it your whole life,” Poore said. “You’ve seen documentaries about it. Then, when you actually are there, standing where he stood, recognizing all the dreams he had for himself and his family and thinking about what your role is to make sure that’s not lost. His life mattered.

“I will never forget it. It was powerful,” she continued. “You hear about it, but not until then do you recognize the emotions. It’s not something I took lightly.”

Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated 50 years ago on April 4, 1968, at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. He was 39-years-old.

