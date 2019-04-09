Veteran’s Health Administration notifying veterans whose personal information may have been compromised

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The Veterans Health Administration is sending letters to 4,882 Veterans notifying them of the potential disclosure of limited information that may have been sent to another VA patient. No social security numbers were divulged in the mix-up, caused when Xerox Corp., under contract to VA, experienced a printing error in February.

The letters were generated by an application that converts information in a patient’s electronic health record to an easy-to read format, then prints and mails the letter. On Wednesday, Feb. 13, the application printed letters addressed to patients that contained diagnostic lab results, imaging results and appointment scheduling for other patients. This was due to a misalignment, or improper match, of the content of the letter with the name and address of the patient. This error was not discovered until Saturday, Feb. 16.

