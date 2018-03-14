Veterans committee preparing for replica Vietnam Memorial Wall stop in West Virginia

By JEFFREY SAULTON

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG — For the first time since 2014 a traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall will be in Parkersburg City Park in September.

Bill Shepherd, chairman of the Special Veterans Project Committee, said the wall is a tribute. “All of the names listed on it make it a healing wall, and it gives those who come closure,” he said.

Read the entire article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2018/03/veterans-committee-preparing-for-vietnam-wall-stop/

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel