Veterans committee preparing for replica Vietnam Memorial Wall stop in West Virginia
By JEFFREY SAULTON
The Parkersburg News and Sentinel
PARKERSBURG — For the first time since 2014 a traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall will be in Parkersburg City Park in September.
Bill Shepherd, chairman of the Special Veterans Project Committee, said the wall is a tribute.
“All of the names listed on it make it a healing wall, and it gives those who come closure,” he said.
Read the entire article: http://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2018/03/veterans-committee-preparing-for-vietnam-wall-stop/
See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel