‘Vandalia Day’ at DHS

Hospital celebrates joining health system

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS, W.Va. — Officials and employees alike celebrated “Vandalia Day” Monday as the agreement has been finalized for Davis Health System to join CAMC Health System and Mon Health System as part of Vandalia Health.

A Vandalia Day Celebration was hosted by each Davis Health System hospital on Monday. The first of the three events took place at the Davis Medical Center MarketPlace, as DHS staff, community members and local stakeholders came together to kick off the celebration, along with West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.

“We are very pleased to bring our health systems together and bring better care to communities across the state,” DHS President and CEO Vance Jackson said during Monday’s celebration. “Rural, underserved communities will gain access to the best providers and medical care available as we leverage the strengths of this integrated health system.”

The combined health system is the second largest not-for-profit integrated health system in West Virginia. It includes more than 180 outpatient care locations, more than 70 specialties, and employs nearly 13,000 staff and providers.

