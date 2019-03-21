US Small Business Administration honors Michael Mills of Mills Group as Small Business Person of the Year

Winners to be formally recognized in Washington, D.C. on May 5-6

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, this week announced the 2019 Small Business Persons of the Year winners from the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam.

USSBA Administrator Linda McMahon announced that Michael Mills, managing principal of the Mills Group in Morgantown, received the honor in West Virginia. The Mills Group specializes in architecture, planning and preservation.

Michael Mills founded Mills Group in 2005. The firm maintains “… a clear focus on the design of new structures which encompass the rich architectural character of the past.”

“The Mills Group is a team of creative professionals who work to improve our community through timeless, inspired design. Architects, designers, planners and historians all work together to create a sense of place for each project. We are committed to sustainable practices and foster community engagement in many of our designs,” the millsgrouponline.com website states.

Each of the state winners have been invited to attend ceremonies in Washington, D.C. on May 5-6 where they will be honored with their individual award. During the ceremonies, SBA will announce the 2019 National Small Business Person of the Year from the 53 winners from across the U.S. and territories.

“I am delighted to recognize the 53 winners from across the country as they gather in our nation’s capital,” McMahon said. “Entrepreneurs are the innovators who take risks on ideas, invest in their communities, and create jobs. Their skills and creativity not only support their own families, but they also make our neighborhoods and cities vibrant places to live and work, fueling our overall economic strength. These small business owners best represent the nation’s 30 million small businesses and I look forward to welcoming the winners to Washington, D.C. in May when they are officially honored for their accomplishments.”

National Small Business Week will be observed May 5-11 with events around the country. SBA Administrator McMahon will be making stops in Washington, D.C., Florida, Texas, and Utah.

In addition SBA’s West Virginia District Office will honor the following state winners during an awards luncheon Wednesday, May 8, from 12-2:30 p.m. at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center in Fairmont, WV.

Small Business Person of the Year

Michael Mills – Mills Group

Morgantown, WV

Nominated by: Sharon Stratton, WV SBDC

Small Business Exporter of the Year

Phillip Carl – Warwood Tool Co.

Wheeling, WV

Nominated by: Matt Coffey, WV SBDC

Rural-Owned Small Business of the Year

Dale Hawkins & Teresa Lipps – Fish Hawk Acres

Buckhannon, WV

Nominated by: Susie Higgins, WV SBDC

Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year

Jeremy Harris – IT Mindshare

Morgantown, WV

Nominated by: Jesse Bumps, Clear Mountain Bank & Todd Crump WV SBDC

Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year

Jill Scarbro – Bright Futures Learning Services Inc.

Winfield, WV

Nominated by: Doug Spalding, WV SBDC

Encore-Owned Small Business of the Year

Roya Maher – A3L Federal Works LLC

Fairmont, WV

Nominated by: Tina Shaw, Marion County Chamber of Commerce

Lender of the Year – Huntington Bank; Community Lender of the Year – MVB Bank; and Microlender of the Year – First Microloan of West Virginia

