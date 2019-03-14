US Forest Service shuts down proposed Tucker County hydro project
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Forest Service has shut down a request to build a pump storage hydroelectric project on national lands.
In a letter dated March 4, Forest Supervisor Shawn Cochran wrote that the project, called the Big Run Pump Storage Hydro Project, would adversely affect parts of the Monongahela National Forest, including species and vegetation.
The Harpers Ferry company, FreedomWorks, LLC, had requested permission to conduct feasibility and licensing surveys. The Forest Service denied FreedomWorks its special use permit because its request to conduct studies doesn’t meet the Forest Service’s criteria, Cochran wrote in a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, another federal entity required to approve the project.
