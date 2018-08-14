Latest News:
By August 14, 2018 Read More →

Updated: Impeached W.Va. Supreme Court Justice Robin Jean Davis resigns

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

Members of the West Virginia Supreme Court seated, from left, are Justice Robin Jean Davis, Chief Justice Allen Loughry and Justice Margaret Workman. Standing, from left, are Justice Menis Ketchum and Justice Beth Walker.
(Submitted photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — Supreme Court Justice Robin Jean Davis, impeached on Monday by the West Virginia House of Delegates, this morning resigned her position, expressing “dismay” for how the rule of law is being dismantled in the state.

Here is Davis’ official statement, released this morning by the court:

“I deliver this statement today in dismay, disbelief, and in sadness. I feel profound grief for the state of West Virginia given the current state of affairs. What we are witnessing is a disaster for the Rule of law, the foundation of our state, and indeed, our very society. For when a legislative body attempts to dismantle a separate branch of government, the immediate effects, as well as the precedent it sets for the future, can only be termed disastrous.

Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/08/developing-impeached-w-va-supreme-court-justice-robin-jean-davis-resigns/

See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.