UPDATE: Ohio River Now Predicted To Reach Major Flood Stage

By Emma Delk, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — The new forecast from the National Weather Service on Thursday morning predicts the Ohio River to crest at 42 feet sometime Thursday evening. That’s a slight bump up from the 41.6 feet predicted on Wednesday and puts that river crest at major flood stage.

According to the NWS, at 42 feet, flooding reaches the intersection of 39th and McColloch streets and the intersection of Georgia and North Front streets in Wheeling.

Original Story

The Ohio River reached flood levels on Wednesday evening and is predicted to crest at 41.7 feet tonight, according to NWS Pittsburgh Meteorologist Jarred Rackley.

The river will crest at “moderate flood levels” at 8 p.m. tonight, said Rackley, after reaching flood levels of 36 feet “around 4 p.m.” Wednesday.

Once the Ohio River reaches 36 feet, 25th, 34th, 36th, Market and Chapline Streets will begin to flood. Water will also begin to cover the lower parking deck of the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack at this stage, and the casino will have to be closed when the river reaches 38 feet.

At moderate flood levels, Water Street will become flooded at multiple intersections, with some backwater flooding along Main Street near the water treatment plant. Jacob Street, Wood Street and 38th Street will also be flooded at this level.

Areas on the southern tip of Wheeling Island, including the casino and the Wheeling Island Stadium will also become flooded at 41 feet.

