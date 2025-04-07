University of Charleston, City of Charleston, Charleston CVB announce new marathon coming to Capital City in 2026 

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the first time in nearly three decades, Charleston is set to host a full marathon, inviting distance runners from across the region to the Capital City.

The University of Charleston Marathon, taking off in April 2026, will feature a fast and flat 26.2-mile course, guiding runners through some of the city’s most iconic locations, including Downtown Charleston, the historic Elk City district, Kanawha City, and UC’s scenic riverfront campus.

UC Marathon Registration Page

The announcement was made at this year’s UC Half Marathon and 5K, where UC President Marty Roth, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, and Charleston CVB (Convention and Visitors Bureau) President Tim Brady celebrated together. The marathon will be hosted by the University of Charleston, serving as a signature event for the institution and Charleston community.

“We believe in creating opportunities and experiences that extend well beyond traditional classroom education,” President Roth said. “We are deeply committed to being Charleston’s University™. The UC Marathon reflects our mission to educate our students for a life of productive work, enlightened living, and community involvement. The UC Marathon brings that mission to life by uniting students and the Charleston community in a shared pursuit of connection and wellness.”

“I am thrilled to join the University of Charleston and the Charleston CVB for today’s announcement of the inaugural UC Marathon, especially as it coincides with the energy and spirit of today’s half-marathon, 5k, and our vibrant local running community,” Mayor Goodwin said. “Taking this energy to the next level – the 2026 UC Marathon will further reinforce our position as a premier sports tourism destination while also creating a significant positive impact on local businesses.”

This exciting new race will bring a high-quality marathon experience to Charleston, attracting runners from across the region and beyond. The marathon is also expected to boost tourism, support local businesses, and create new economic opportunities for the Charleston community.

“Marathons are tourism drivers, so we are thrilled to support the University of Charleston in this effort. We look forward to welcoming athletes and spectators from around the country. Events like this make our city a more vibrant and attractive place to both visit and live,” Brady said.

University of Charleston Honors College students will help bring the UC Marathon to life — planning, promoting, and executing the event. Proceeds will directly support the Honors College to help fund opportunities for future scholars and leaders.

Helping support the new event are Finish Line Sponsor Salango Law and Maroon Sponsor Poca Valley Bank.

For more information, please contact C.J. Harvey, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, at [email protected] or 304-352-0014.

