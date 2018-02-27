Union officials: Teacher strike to continue today

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Union leaders announced Monday the statewide teacher and school service personnel work stoppage would continue Tuesday.

Speaking at a rally on the Capitol steps, Christine Campbell, president of the state arm of the American Federation of Teachers union, called on House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, and Gov. Jim Justice to work with union leadership to discuss a path forward.

“Our issues are clear — our commitment to finding a solution has been consistent, we stand together for our students, our community and our state,” she said. “We challenge the House leader, the Senate leader, and the governor, to bring us to the table today. We are ready, we are willing, we stand on the right side of public education by being back here and outside our schools tomorrow because we are 55 united. We will not be back in school tomorrow for our students, our community and our state.”

Cecil Roberts, national president of the United Mine Workers union, spoke to a crowd jam-packed up and down the Capitol steps.

After comparing the teachers’ strike to labor and civil disobedience legends like the miners at the Battle of Blair Mountain, Mother Jones, Mahatma Gandhi, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and others, Roberts called on union members statewide to support what’s happening.

