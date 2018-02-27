Union officials: Teacher strike to continue today
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Union leaders announced Monday the statewide teacher and school service personnel work stoppage would continue Tuesday.
Speaking at a rally on the Capitol steps, Christine Campbell, president of the state arm of the American Federation of Teachers union, called on House Speaker Tim Armstead, R-Kanawha, Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, and Gov. Jim Justice to work with union leadership to discuss a path forward.
Cecil Roberts, national president of the United Mine Workers union, spoke to a crowd jam-packed up and down the Capitol steps.
After comparing the teachers’ strike to labor and civil disobedience legends like the miners at the Battle of Blair Mountain, Mother Jones, Mahatma Gandhi, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and others, Roberts called on union members statewide to support what’s happening.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/education/union-officials-teacher-strike-to-continue-tuesday/article_cdf46ccb-a1b7-5dcd-bf24-30aea2e34468.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail