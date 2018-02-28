Unhappy with Justice’s deal, some West Virginia teachers don’t plan to return to work

By JAKE JARVIS

NCWV Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Hundreds of teachers returned to the Capitol Wednesday morning, a day that Gov. Jim Justice said should be a “cooling off” day after he reached an agreement with leaders of the teacher unions to end the statewide strike.

Many teachers from the state’s southern counties have said the deal, which would give them a 5 percent raise in July, isn’t enough. Teachers have said they want a long-term fix for the funding of the Public Employees Insurance Agency and, until they see that in writing, they won’t return to work.

“We’re feeling let down,” said Lori Murray, a history and civics teacher at Spring Valley High School. “You’ve given us a bunch of promises, but you’ve not given us anything to back it up with. When our governor comes out and says one thing, and then the Senate president comes out and says something completely different, how do we trust that?”

Read the entire article: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/unhappy-with-justice-s-deal-some-teachers-don-t-plan/article_4e20d1df-792f-560d-86ca-6e50f5b82712.html

See more from NCWV Media