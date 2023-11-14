Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholarships no longer being funded in West Virginia

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — A valuable scholarship established to increase the number of teachers in areas of need across West Virginia is no longer being funded, and state officials are no longer accepting applicants.

Sarah Armstrong Tucker, chancellor of the Higher Education Policy Commission, confirmed this while addressing the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Standing Commission on Education as it met at Wheeling Park High School on Monday afternoon.

The Legislature is holding its November interim sessions in Wheeling, concluding today.

The Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars Program is described as “a competitive scholarship for recent high school graduates with a passion for teaching and a history of high academic achievement, community service, and active involvement in extracurricular activities while in high school,” according to its website.

Since 2020, 25 recipients wanting to be teachers have been selected each year to receive $10,000 per year for their education for up to $40,000 over four years. This money can be used to cover the cost of tuition and fees, room and board, and other approved educational expenses. It can also be stacked with the Promise Scholarship, also funded by the state.

