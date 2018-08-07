Under legislative pressure, long-delayed West Virginia sports betting rule advances
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After nearly two months of delays, and with just two days to go before a deadline that potentially could have delayed the launch of sports betting at West Virginia casinos for months, legislative rules were finally filed for public comment with the Secretary of State’s Office on Monday.
Under state rule-making review law, legislative rules for public comment have to be filed by Wednesday, or emergency rules to allow implementation of sports betting this fall would have automatically expired — potentially pushing the launch of sports betting back to March 2019 or later.
Management of state casinos believed the delay was part of an effort by the Justice administration to rewrite the rules to direct a portion of sports betting revenue to profit professional sports leagues.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/under-legislative-pressure-long-delayed-sports-betting-rule-advances/article_63962dd6-f6f1-56a7-b755-353dd92800ce.html
