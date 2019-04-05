Unclear when program is coming to West Virginia: Kroger Co. begins to eliminate single-use plastic grocery bags
By FRED PACE
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Stores owned by the Kroger Co. are starting their transition away from offering single-use plastic bags, although it’s unclear just when the policy will be implemented in the Tri-State.
QFC, a division of The Kroger Co. based in Seattle, Washington, this week stopped offering single-use plastic bags to customers.
“With Earth Day approaching, we realized this was the perfect opportunity to accelerate the removal of single-use plastic in our stores and take the next bold step in our Zero Hunger/Zero Waste journey,” Suzy Monford, president of QFC, said in a prepared announcement. “We listen closely to our customers and our communities, and we agree with their growing concerns about use-once, throw-it-away plastic bags. This is why we are leading the change and inviting our customers to join us as we help to create zero waste neighborhoods.”
