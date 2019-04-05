Latest News:
Unclear when program is coming to West Virginia: Kroger Co. begins to eliminate single-use plastic grocery bags

By FRED PACE

The Herald-Dispatch

Bbagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., are seen in 2017. The nation’s largest grocery chain will phase out the use of plastic bags in its stores by 2025.
(AP photo)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.  — Stores owned by the Kroger Co. are starting their transition away from offering single-use plastic bags, although it’s unclear just when the policy will be implemented in the Tri-State.

QFC, a division of The Kroger Co. based in Seattle, Washington, this week stopped offering single-use plastic bags to customers.

“With Earth Day approaching, we realized this was the perfect opportunity to accelerate the removal of single-use plastic in our stores and take the next bold step in our Zero Hunger/Zero Waste journey,” Suzy Monford, president of QFC, said in a prepared announcement. “We listen closely to our customers and our communities, and we agree with their growing concerns about use-once, throw-it-away plastic bags. This is why we are leading the change and inviting our customers to join us as we help to create zero waste neighborhoods.”

