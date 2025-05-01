Unclear what UPS cuts will mean to Elkins

By Brad Johnson, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS — There is still no word whether the United Parcel Service’s plan to cut almost 20,000 jobs this year — and to close 73 leased and owned buildings by the end of June — will have any effect on the UPS center located off the Beverly Five-Lane in Randolph County.

UPS announced the layoffs Tuesday, saying the decision was prompted by “new or increased tariffs” and their effect on deliveries from Amazon, which is the largest customer of UPS.

The announcement, which was part of the first quarter earning report from UPS, said the shipping company plans to close 164 facilities by the end of 2025.

On Wednesday, The Inter-Mountain sought comment from UPS on what changes the layoffs and closings might bring to the Elkins facility.

The company’s U.S. media relations manager, Karen Tomaszewski Hill, responded to The Inter-Mountain with an email saying UPS doesn’t plan to share additional details until officials are confident that all impacted individuals have been informed.

