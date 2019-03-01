Uncertain future: West Virginia’s Timberline Resort closes early

By DAN GEOHAGEN

The Inter-Mountain

DAVIS, W.Va. — Timberline Four Seasons Resort has closed its doors for the season, and questions are swirling about the resort’s future.

According to Timberline’s Facebook page, the resort will be closed for the rest of 2019. The Herz family, which owns the resort, posted, “We thank you for your kindnesses. For your support, thank you. Better times lay ahead. Closed for 2019. — Staff.”

