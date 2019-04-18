U.S. Senate bill aims to allow more flexibility for prescription drug spending

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W. Va. — The Restoring Access to Medication Act (RAMA), introduced in the U.S. Senate last week, aims to reverse a provision in the Affordable Care Act (ACA) that limits the use of funds from pre-tax health accounts (such as health savings accounts and medical saving accounts) towards the purchase of prescription drugs or insulin.

If passed, RAMA would also allow consumers to have more flexibility with different pre-tax health savings accounts to purchase over-the-counter drugs.

“I have always said that the Affordable Care Act is good but far from perfect and Congress must work together to improve our healthcare system,” said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in a release. “This bipartisan bill would allow individuals increased choice and access in the prescription drug market so that they can receive the life-saving medications they need.”

