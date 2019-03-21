Latest News:
U.S. Sen. Manchin talks about job training for teens at West Virginia Construction and Design Expo

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks at the 40th annual West Virginia Construction and Design Expo at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Wednesday.
(News and Sentinel photo by Steven Allen Adams)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., had a word of advice for construction companies and design firms: start them young.

Manchin was among the opening speakers Wednesday at the 40th annual West Virginia Construction and Design Expo at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The event is billed as the largest trade show for the construction and design industries in the state.

With so many construction contractors, architects, engineers and other trades represented at the expo, Manchin used his time to promote his Job and Resource Fairs. The first is 9 a.m.-2 p.m. today at Bluefield State College. The second is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

