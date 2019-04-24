U.S. Sen. Manchin discusses topics of interest at Bridges Without Boundaries business summit

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin stopped in at the Bridges Without Boundaries business summit Tuesday to address speakers’ points of interest from the point of view of a Senator.

For him, having a space full of West Virginia leaders together to discuss the state’s future itself is an imperative part of shaping the state for the years to come.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity for us to basically look at the successes we’ve had and the challenges we still have,” Manchin said. “If I’ve done my due diligence I’m looking to find out what challenges you might have and why might I not want to come.

