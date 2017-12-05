U.S. Sen. Capito votes to confirm Kirstjen Nielsen for DHS secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., issued this statement after voting to confirm Kirstjen Nielsen as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security:

“As our nation faces evolving threats at home and abroad, Kirstjen Nielson brings solid credentials to the department at a critical time. I look forward to working with her to keep our homeland secure, fight terrorism and address disaster preparedness.”