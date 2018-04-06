U.S. Sen. Capito announces more than $106 million to mitigate future impact of floods in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Thursday announced that West Virginia will receive $106,494,000 in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding as part of the recent budget agreement. Senator Capito release the following statement regarding the announcement:

“This funding will be critical in helping our communities to prevent or lessen the impact of future floods, such as the ones our state experienced in recent years. As a leader on the Appropriations Committee, I have fought to make sure our state’s needs are reflected in budget and funding agreements, and these resources are just another example of how West Virginia will benefit from federal resources. While I hope similar flooding never occurs again, we should be diligent and prepared for future disasters. I know these resources will go a long way in helping West Virginia lessen the effect of any future disasters.”