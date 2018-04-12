U.S. Reps. McKinley, Johnson blast Facebook CEO Zuckerberg over ads

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — U.S. Rep. David B. McKinley told Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg he and Facebook were “hurting people” with its failure to quickly remove ads on the site that push illegal opioids.

The exchange Wednesday resulted in the questioned ads being removed by the end of the afternoon, according to McKinley’s office. Rep. Bill Johnson, meanwhile, asked Zuckerberg why Facebook had rejected ads submitted by Franciscan University depicting Christ on the cross.

