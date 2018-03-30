U.S. Rep. McKinley seeks solutions to West Virginia’s opioid crisis

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — West Virginia leads the nation in the number of drug overdose cases per capita, and U.S. Rep. David B. McKinley thinks the leaders should learn why as the U.S. government prepares to spend $4 billion to fight opioid addiction next year.

McKinley, R-W.Va., visited the Moundsville Pharmacy on Thursday to discuss with pharmacists their thoughts on where the problems are in society with drug addiction, if prescription drugs are the problem or street drugs, or if drug users are just misusing their prescriptions.

West Virginia’s death toll in 2016 from opioid deaths was 52 per 100,000 residents, or 872 for the year, according to information compiled by the West Virginia Health Commission and cited by McKinley.

