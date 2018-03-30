Latest News:
U.S. Rep. McKinley seeks solutions to West Virginia’s opioid crisis

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

Employees at the Moundsville Pharmacy welcome U.S. Rep. David B. McKinley, R-W.Va. for a talk about the opioids crisis facing the nation and what pharmacists can do to help. Pictured from left are pharmacist Amber Conrad; McKinley; Jason Turner, owner and pharmacist; Tiffany Turner, technician; Katie Kacmarik, pharmacist; and David Flatley, business development director for the Moundsville Pharmacy.
(Intelligencer photo by Joselyn King)

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va.  — West Virginia leads the nation in the number of drug overdose cases per capita, and U.S. Rep. David B. McKinley thinks the leaders should learn why as the U.S. government prepares to spend $4 billion to fight opioid addiction next year.

McKinley, R-W.Va., visited the Moundsville Pharmacy on Thursday to discuss with pharmacists their thoughts on where the problems are in society with drug addiction, if prescription drugs are the problem or street drugs, or if drug users are just misusing their prescriptions.

West Virginia’s death toll in 2016 from opioid deaths was 52 per 100,000 residents, or 872 for the year, according to information compiled by the West Virginia Health Commission and cited by McKinley.

Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/uncategorized/2018/03/mckinley-seeks-solutions-to-w-va-s-opioid-crisis/

