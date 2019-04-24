U.S. Rep. McKinley at annual Trump Dinner: Remove focus from Trump

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Bills on major issues facing citizens are taking a back seat in the House where the Democratic leadership is focused on 2020 and defeating President Trump, a congressman from West Virginia said Tuesday.

Despite the Mueller Report into the investigation of Russia interference in the 2016 election in coordination with the Trump campaign, neither determining a crime was committed nor exonerating the president, opposing sides have different opinions on the findings, Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., said. “We’re never necessarily going to agree on this,” he said.

