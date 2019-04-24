Latest News:
U.S. Rep. McKinley at annual Trump Dinner: Remove focus from Trump

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va.  — Bills on major issues facing citizens are taking a back seat in the House where the Democratic leadership is focused on 2020 and defeating President Trump, a congressman from West Virginia said Tuesday.

Despite the Mueller Report into the investigation of Russia interference in the 2016 election in coordination with the Trump campaign, neither determining a crime was committed nor exonerating the president, opposing sides have different opinions on the findings, Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., said.

“We’re never necessarily going to agree on this,” he said.

