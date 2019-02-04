U.S. Rep. McKinley adjusts to new dynamic in the House of Representatives
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — U.S. Rep. David B. McKinley said there’s new leadership and a new way of doing things in Washington, and he’ll just have to learn to work with it.
McKinley, R-W.Va., returned home and made stops in Wheeling after votes and meetings in the House scheduled for Thursday and Friday unexpectedly were canceled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
“We’re adjusting in part to being in the minority,” he said of House Republicans. “It’s unpleasant, I’ll tell you that.”
