U.S. Rep. McKinley adjusts to new dynamic in the House of Representatives

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — U.S. Rep. David B. McKinley said there’s new leadership and a new way of doing things in Washington, and he’ll just have to learn to work with it.

McKinley, R-W.Va., returned home and made stops in Wheeling after votes and meetings in the House scheduled for Thursday and Friday unexpectedly were canceled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. “We’re adjusting in part to being in the minority,” he said of House Republicans. “It’s unpleasant, I’ll tell you that.”

Read the entire article

See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register