U.S. Rep. Jenkins takes on opioids with new legislation
By JIM McCONVILLE
The Journal
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Calling the opioid crisis “the most challenging public health and safety issue of our time,” Rep. Evan Jenkins, R- W.Va., is proposing new legislation to fund programs he believes will get to the heart of the problem.
Jenkins, while serving as state senator in 2013, got a call from two nurses to visit the Cabell-Huntington Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. What Jenkins saw were “neonatal abstinence syndrome” babies, born of heroin-addicted mothers, who suffered the same withdrawal symptoms of heroin addicts. Jenkins partnered with those same two nurses and a community volunteer to build “Lily’s Place,” a Huntington facility that provides short-term medical care for NAS babies.
Read the entire article: http://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/2018/04/u-s-rep-jenkins-takes-on-opioids/
