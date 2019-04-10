U.S. Department of Justice subpoenas state for documents related to governor’s companies
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Department of Justice issued a subpoena in March to the West Virginia Department of Commerce seeking documents related to the state’s relationship with some of Gov. Jim Justice’s private businesses.
The DOJ’s Public Integrity Section requested sponsorship contracts and amenity agreements between the state and The Greenbrier resort, which Justice owns; A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, a PGA tournament the resort hosts; and Old White Charities, the nonprofit that operates the tournament formerly known as The Greenbrier Classic.
Similarly, the DOJ asked for contract exemptions between the Justice business operations and the West Virginia Ethics Commission, and records related to the appropriation of funds from the Department of Commerce or the Development Office to the Justice operations.
