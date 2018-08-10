U.S. Department of Education ranks New River CTC on lowest net price list for two-year public colleges

Staff report

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — New River Community and Technical College announced Thursday it was recently added to the U.S. Department of Education’s lowest net price list for two-year public colleges.

New River CTC staff reported the school’s calculated net price is $3,730 annually, with the national average being $7,351 annually, giving the college the lowest net price of all two-year public colleges in West Virginia.

They said this ranks New River CTC as the 55th lowest net price for two-year public colleges in the nation.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/u-s-department-of-education-ranks-new-river-ctc-on/article_b38f1c6c-f6e1-5939-96ca-11cd7abc619c.html

See more from The Register-Herald