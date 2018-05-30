U.S. Attorney Stuart recused from Blankenship effort to have conviction tossed
By KEN WARD JR.
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart has been recused from representing the federal government in matters related to former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship’s effort to have his criminal mine safety conviction thrown out, court records show.
The move by the U.S. Department of Justice was disclosed in several court filings, including one that indicated that lawyers from the office of Robert M. Duncan Jr., the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Kentucky, would be handling the case for the government. The case remains in federal court in Beckley, where U.S. District Judge Irene C. Berger is presiding and U.S. Magistrate Judge Omar J. Aboulhosn is handling motions.
Blankenship, who lost a bid for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, argues that his conviction should be tossed because he says federal prosecutors and the federal Labor Department did not turn over hundreds of pages of documents that would have been helpful to his defense.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/blankenship_trial/us-attorney-stuart-recused-from-blankenship-effort-to-have-conviction/article_14365e03-a031-5544-a0de-c8f3f28c26de.html
