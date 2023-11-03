Two West Virginia officials fired over missing evidence in Division of Corrections lawsuit

By Derek Redd, managing editor, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A top state corrections official and the lead attorney for the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security have both been fired as the controversies continue surrounding missing evidence in a class action lawsuit over conditions at Southern Regional Jail.

A spokesperson for Gov. Jim Justice’s office confirmed Thursday that Brad Douglas, the former interim corrections commissioner and executive officer of the jails system, and Phil Sword, chief counsel for WV DHS, had both been terminated as of Wednesday evening. MetroNews first reported the firings.

The spokesperson also confirmed that evidence once thought to be lost or destroyed had been found and would be turned over to the proper agencies.

In a scathing 39-page order issued Monday night, U.S. Magistrate Judge Omar Aboulhosn recommended to U.S. District Judge Frank W. Volk that he grant plaintiffs’ request for default judgment against the state Division of Corrections and multiple county commissions in southern West Virginia.

