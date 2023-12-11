Tug Valley cheerleaders win 10th State Championship

By Jarrid McCormick, Williamson Daily News

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Tug Valley cheerleaders are filling up the trophy cases at TVHS as the Panthers claimed their 10th cheer championship by winning the Class A Cheer Competition on Saturday inside Marshall’s Cam Henderson Center.

“We are a dynasty, 10 years is definitely a dynasty,” Tug Valley coach Tara Mitchell said. “It’s hard. But you just have to really be dedicated, you have to want it, and you have to work for it. We have been working on this for 25 weeks.”

The Panthers claimed first place with an overall score of 88.69 while Man was named runner-up with a score of 83.68.

After watching her team win their sixth state title in the past seven years, Mitchell talked about all of the hard work her team put forth in preparation for this moment.

“25 weeks, six days a week. They don’t get any days off. They never take a break. We even practice on Thanksgiving. We don’t take a break for birthday. We don’t take a break when we are sick. None of that. We just have to keep going,” Mitchell said.

Doddridge County came in third place with a score of 78.34 while Wheeling Central Catholic (77.49), St. Marys (77.02), Midland Trail (75.44), Petersburg (74.16), and Richwood (68.61) followed.

