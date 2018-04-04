TSA implementing new screening procedures in West Virginia airports

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is implementing new, stronger screening procedures for carry-on items with procedures now in place at all West Virginia airports.

The new procedure was announced last July and began to be phased in airports nationwide last fall.

These new procedures require people to place personal electronic devices larger than a cell phone in bins for X-ray screening at checkpoints, the TSA announced in a recent news release.

