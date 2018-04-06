Trump wades into West Virginia Senate primary at event in Greenbrier County
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — President Donald Trump broke from a tax reform-centered message Thursday to rev up West Virginia’s already heated Republican primary for the U.S. Senate.
Speaking at the White Sulphur Springs Civic Center, Trump, flanked by two front-running candidates in the primary, alternated between taking shots at incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and forwarding a sprawling immigration and border security plan.
Although Trump’s administration billed the event as an official visit to tout the benefit of the tax cut package Trump signed into law last year, the president literally threw away his single page of prepared remarks and delved into 20 freewheeling minutes, alternating between policy points and political jabs.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/trump-wades-into-wv-senate-primary/article_f241ee04-3589-514f-b057-fae8efdeae38.html
