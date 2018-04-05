Trump to visit West Virginia today; advocacy groups plan rally

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — President Donald Trump will visit West Virginia — White Sulphur Springs to be exact — Thursday, marking his fourth trip to The Mountain State since his 2017 inauguration.

The president is scheduled to talk about tax reform and the economy during a 2:30 p.m. roundtable at the White Sulphur Springs Civic Center.

Republicans U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Congressman Evan Jenkins and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey have confirmed attendance at the event.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/president-to-visit-white-sulphur-springs-advocacy-groups-plan-rally/article_7eb36478-3860-11e8-a27c-dbde15e2262c.html

See more from The Register-Herald