Trump to visit West Virginia today; advocacy groups plan rally

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit White Sulphur Springs this afternoon.
BECKLEY, W.Va. — President Donald Trump will visit West Virginia — White Sulphur Springs to be exact — Thursday, marking his fourth trip to The Mountain State since his 2017 inauguration.

The president is scheduled to talk about tax reform and the economy during a 2:30 p.m. roundtable at the White Sulphur Springs Civic Center.

Republicans U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Congressman Evan Jenkins and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey have confirmed attendance at the event.

