Trump scheduled to visit Greenbrier County, West Virginia on Thursday
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit West Virginia on Thursday to hold a roundtable in Greenbrier County.
Both West Virginia Republican Party Chairwoman Melody Potter and a statement from the office of Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., announced the news.
“It’s an honor to be able to welcome President Trump back to West Virginia and the 3rd Congressional District,” Jenkins said in a news release late Monday evening. “President Trump’s visit will highlight his work to create jobs and opportunities for West Virginians and all Americans, and I’m proud to work to advance his policies in Congress. President Trump is always welcome in West Virginia.”
