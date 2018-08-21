Trump returns to West Virginia to campaign today in Charleston

The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — President Donald Trump will return to West Virginia Tuesday, Aug. 21, to campaign for current state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, a Republican who is hoping to replace Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin in Congress.

At the Make America Great Again rally at the Charleston Civic Center, Trump is expected to urge residents to vote for Republican candidates in the midterm elections, including Morrisey. He is expected to speak on issues including the economy, national security, trade and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

It will be Trump’s sixth visit to West Virginia since taking office.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/elections/trump-to-campaign-today-in-charleston/article_013fa540-dfa4-5f19-81b5-b55a9d39141e.html

See more from The Herald-Dispatch