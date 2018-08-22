Latest News:
By August 22, 2018 Read More →

Trump protesters bring signs, street theater to Charleston

By LORI KERSEY

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Poor People’s Campaign activist Tricia Shepherd, of Charleston, confronts a Trump supporter inside the Charleston Town Center before President Trump’s rally Tuesday.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Craig Hudson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The crowd continued to trickle into a rally for President Donald Trump Tuesday night in Charleston, but outside protesters put on their own show.

Savanna Lyons — dressed in a cap and gown — and DL Hamilton standing behind a podium in a straw hat, acted out a mock auction in the middle of Clendenin Street, which was closed.

“Now, one of West Virginia’s biggest assets, the number one expenditure for West Virginia’s tax dollars,” Hamilton said, acting out the role of an auctioneer. “Yes, you know what it is, West Virginia’s public education system.”

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/trump-protesters-bring-signs-street-theater-to-charleston/article_af49ad35-e12d-5105-a16f-92570a81277f.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.