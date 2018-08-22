Trump protesters bring signs, street theater to Charleston
By LORI KERSEY
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The crowd continued to trickle into a rally for President Donald Trump Tuesday night in Charleston, but outside protesters put on their own show.
Savanna Lyons — dressed in a cap and gown — and DL Hamilton standing behind a podium in a straw hat, acted out a mock auction in the middle of Clendenin Street, which was closed.
“Now, one of West Virginia’s biggest assets, the number one expenditure for West Virginia’s tax dollars,” Hamilton said, acting out the role of an auctioneer. “Yes, you know what it is, West Virginia’s public education system.”
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/trump-protesters-bring-signs-street-theater-to-charleston/article_af49ad35-e12d-5105-a16f-92570a81277f.html
