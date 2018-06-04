Trump Jr. to campaign in Charleston for AG Patrick Morrisey
HD Media
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Donald Trump Jr., son of President Donald Trump, will be in Charleston on Tuesday, campaigning with West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who is seeking a U.S. Senate seat in this November’s general election.
According to a news release from the campaign, Trump Jr. and Morrisey will hold media availability together Tuesday morning at the state’s GOP headquarters to discuss the race and Morrisey’s opponent, incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.
Morrisey won a closely watched primary election race, beating U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins and former coal company executive Don Blankenship for the chance to unseat Manchin, who is seeking his second full six-year term.
