Trump Jr. stumps for West Virginia AG Morrisey in US Senate run
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Donald Trump Jr. joined the West Virginia attorney general on the campaign trail Tuesday in an effort to hitch the latter’s U.S. Senate bid to economic success reported under the current presidential administration.
Trump, son of President Donald Trump, spoke to reporters at the state Republican Party headquarters, in Charleston, poking at incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and drumming up support for Patrick Morrisey’s run for Manchin’s seat.
More than 500 days into Trump’s presidency, his son said by any measurement — specifically citing job numbers, unemployment numbers, stock market tickers, and black and Hispanic unemployment figures — the economy is booming, and a vote for Morrisey is a vote to support Trump.
