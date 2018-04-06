Trump goes off script in West Virginia roundtable

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia’s Republican elite turned out Thursday to thank President Donald Trump for keeping a focus on the Mountain State, and setting forth policies they see as improving the lives of West Virginians.

Tension in the 2018 race for West Virginia’s U.S. Senate Seat also became apparent as Trump addressed supporters gathered Thursday at the White Sulphur Springs Civic Center in Greenbrier County. He knocked Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin for not supporting his policies, and two Republicans seeking to replace Manchin flanked Trump when he sat down for discussion. U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins sat to his right, and State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was at his left.

